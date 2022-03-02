Factory prices for beef and sheep are rising in Northern Ireland. \ Philip Doyle

Beef and hogget prices on the rise

The prices being paid for finished prime cattle jumped 4p to 6p/kg this week with reports of 416p to 420p/kg being paid for steers and heifers at a number of factories.

Farmers state that factory agents are keen to secure numbers and becoming more flexible on price, as well as waiving penalties on out of spec animals.

Deals on transport are also on offer.

Quotes for hoggets are also up

Cull cows are highly sought after as demand for manufacturing beef soars across UK and European markets.

Deals of 330p to 340p/kg are on offer for good quality suckler cows.

Quotes for hoggets are also up, as tighter supplies has forced factories to increase base prices to 555p/kg.

However, factory agents are still struggling to source numbers at this level and are offering deals at 560p/kg to entice farmers to offload animals.

