Representatives from the beef and sheep sector in NI have published their plan for future agricultural support, proposing that area-based payments are retained and topped up with coupled payments, agri environment schemes and money for disadvantaged areas.
Commissioned by the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU), the NI Meat Exporters’ Association (NIMEA) and the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC), and produced by consultants at the Leicestershire based Andersons Centre, the report runs to 138 pages.
SHARING OPTIONS: