The event was in half of the big ring in Kilkenny, with many seats empty. In the past, the entire ring was used with standing room only for attendees.

There has been a lot of talk about reducing the age at slaughter of beef cattle in recent months, but it was the increasing age of beef farmers that was of big concern at the Teagasc winter finishing event in Kilkenny this week.

A number of attendees referred to the age profile of those in attendance, with one man asking everyone over 30 to raise their hands.

Let’s just say there were few with their hands left in their pockets – The Dealer included!

Another farmer urged beef processors to look around at all the empty seats at the event that traditionally would have had standing room only and asked where the beef is to come from in future if new blood is not attracted into the sector.