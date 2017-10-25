Beef cattle leaving a positive margin
By Derek Robinson on 26 October 2017
The first group of bullocks have left a healthy margin over buying price, but are yet to be replaced, writes Derek Robinson.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in News
By Pat O'Toole on 25 October 2017
By Caitríona Morrissey on 25 October 2017
Related Stories
By Kieran Mailey on 18 October 2017
By Contributor on 16 October 2017
By Phelim O'Neill on 11 October 2017
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
Refurbished 6230i and 6310i from €75! Nationwide delivery!...
De laval 10 unit with dumpline. 10 orby pneumatic feeders....
indoor storage bag and frame. includes blow in pipe, 8" camlock, vent pipe ...
White PVC Sliding doorWith functional lock and one key included Dimensions 1...