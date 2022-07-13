Teagasc provided sectoral updates at the latest meeting of the National Fodder and Food Security Committee on Wednesday13 July.

Drystock and dairy

Pearse Kelly noted that dairy and drystock farms are in “pretty good shape” for fodder across the country. Although he added that he would like to see farmers including a buffer in their winter feed stocks and added that farmers may begin to eat into fodder reserves if the dry weather continues.

The head of drystock knowledge transfer at Teagasc noted that 20% of dairy farms in the midlands, north and south east are short more than 10% of planned demand and drystock farms are in a similar situation in the same area. In the north west of the country drystock farms are in a good position.

He urged farmers to make more second cut silage where possible and cautioned that surpluses that are there could be fed in the coming weeks as soil moisture levels decrease.

Pasture base Ireland figures show that nitrogen use was cut back approximately 20kg/ha compared to 2021 and grass growth is about 200kg lower so far this year.

Farm organisations echoed much of Pearse’s comments and said that dairy, beef and sheep farmers have good fodder supplies, but this varies from farm to farm.

Poultry

Turkey feed prices are up 37% from July 2021. However, the meat price was only 16% recovered from market. Broiler feed costs are up 60% since January 2021. Layers free-range feed prices are up 20% since April 2021 and organic feed prices are up 74% since April 2021.

Organic egg producers are not restocking as they are losing approximately 56c on every dozen of eggs sold.

Pigs

Looking at the pig sector and to date in 2022 the average 600 sow pig unit lost an estimated €336,000. That’s an estimated sector loss of €81 million in the year to date.

The Pig Exceptional Aid Payment Scheme with a budget of €13 million is expected to be fully subscribed.

Pig farmers are still losing 26c in July 2022 as costs of production are at 220c while pig price is at 194c.

Tillage

Tillage area has increased by 6%. Winter crop plantings have increased by 11% and this happened before the Tillage Incentive Scheme (TIS) was announced. These crops produce higher yields so this is a positive for feed production. Spring barley area was expected to decline, but the TIS scheme helped to ensure it only decreased by less than 1%.

Protein crop area is up 1,100ha. 410ha of extra winter beans were planted when compared to 2021 and 279ha of protein/cereal mixes were planted. Maize area is up 9%, while fodder beet area is up 3%.

Shay Phelan of Teagasc noted that less than 10% of winter barley has been harvested and yields are mixed with some very low yields, but yields are expected to increase somewhat.

Winter barley is one of the poorer crops out there and Shay noted the volume of straw is back 10-15% in crops. Spring barley has also been hit by barley yellow dwarf virus, the impact of this on yield is unknown.

He predicted that total cereal production is forecast at approximately 2.3 million tonnes.

At the same meeting Minister Charlie McConalogue stated that Ireland needs to increase its tillage area.