Factories are actively seeking cattle, according to the IFA. / Philip Doyle

Beef factories are struggling to match the supply of cattle with demand, according to the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA).

Reviewing these the market conditions, IFA livestock chair Brendan Golden said beef prices have risen by between 5c and 10c/kg this week.

However, the Mayo beef farmer said that such price increases do not “fully cover” increasing input costs for farmers.

He warned that increased feed and fertiliser costs on beef farms have eroded the price increases from 2021.

Range

Golden said that factory base prices for steers are now ranging from €4.35/kg to €4.50/kg.

“Heifers are ranging from €4.40/kg to €4.55/kg, with higher prices available for larger and specialist lots. Young bulls are making €4.25/kg to €4.45/kg for R and U grades.

“Cows continue to make between €3.65/kg and €4.10/kg depending on grade, with specialist factories at the higher end.”

Estimates

The livestock chair said that even though “beef prices [are] running at 50c/kg above last year, feed and fertiliser costs have risen by 65c/kg above 2021 levels, based on Teagasc estimates”.

Golden said these cost increases are not sustainable.

“There is no capacity on low-income beef farms to absorb this unprecedented increase in production costs and they must be picked up through the supply chain.

“Beef farmers have to be protected from this level of volatility. It’s up to factories to ensure beef prices returned to farmers fully cover these costs,” he said.

Competition

Brendan Golden said market demand for Irish beef is strong, with live export demand for forward store and finished cattle from Northern Ireland providing “real competition” and “underpinning the trade”.

He said the supply-demand balance in Ireland’s key export markets - the UK and the EU - is favourable, with reduced volumes of South American imports currently available.

“Factories must take full advantage of these conditions to maximise beef price returns to farmers.”

He said factories are actively seeking cattle and farmers should “sell hard” to maintain the “upward momentum” in beef prices.

