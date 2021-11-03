Drystock farmer and IFA Kildare chair Thomas O’Connor is among the many farmers who are fearful of how the country’s carbon budgets and sectoral targets will affect their farms.

As a young farmer, he is also particularly concerned about those who may have invested heavily in their farms and whose production might be curtailed, either by stock numbers or something else.

“These young farmers have based their payment capacity on numbers, on genuine business plans, that the banks obviously verified,” he said on RTE’s Countrywide.

Factories

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal this week, he said that factories should be paying a forward price to beef farmers to bring stability into the business: “It would give us a better idea of what we can pay for animals at the market.

“Suckler farmers can’t keep filling their sheds with cattle in the hopes of getting paid.”

The Kildare man said he took huge offense to comments made recently by Minister of State Pippa Hackett, when she told this newspaper’s beef editor Adam Woods that most beef farmers are part-time.

CAP cuts

“The cuts coming down the line in CAP are forcing the full-time beef man to go part-time. It doesn’t have the ability to make the part-time beef farmer full-time,” O’Connor said.

He said that although he is passionate about drystock, the only realistic future for farmers like him seems to be in dairy.

“You can’t begrudge the lads going into dairy. It looks like the only viable option – they are 100% right.”

O’Connor said it takes very little to change the direction of agriculture, and was adamant that more needs to be done to address the viability of his sector for young farmers.

Young suckler farmers on carbon budget impacts: ‘I’ll stick with the sucklers but that’s only if I’m still farming at all’

“I’ll have to live with the consequences of whatever decision is made by the Government, no matter what we seem to do it is out of our control.

“I don’t want to move into another sector, I’ll stick with the sucklers but that’s only if I’m still farming at all. I know exactly what I am making per cow and calf, and if that is cut in half it won’t be worth my while.”

– Niall O’Meara, Galway

“The power is with the dairy farmers. I’m in organic and there’s a good reason to stay with it, with the price of fertiliser going up.

“But there’s not much market for organic beef. I’m getting €4.70/kg while the conventional farmer is getting €4.60/kg. I should be getting a premium price.”

– Páidí Reilly, Cavan.

“I think there should be a good incentive for farmers to get out of sucklers if they want to, through afforestation or organics. Equally, suckler farmers should be left alone to expand if they want to. These things shouldn’t be forced down our necks. I firmly believe there is a future in suckler farming.” – Shane Keaveney, Roscommon.

“I think the sucklers are being sacrificed for other sectors, but the reality is that not all land can be ploughed, or is suitable for vegetables or dairy.

“I think there will be a viable living out of sucklers in the future, for those that stick it out. Less is more, we should be paid more to produce less, that way we would have quality food over quantity.”

– David Whelehan, Westmeath.