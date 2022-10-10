Factories continue to try to apply pressure to the beef trade, with some western-based factories signalling further price cuts by the end of this week.

It’s a really cynical opportunistic move as farmers move the last of this year’s grass cattle off their farms.

Most bullocks being bought on Monday morning were being bought at €4.65/kg. However, a few factory agents were talking about €4.60/kg by the end of the week.

Heifers are working off a variety of prices, but, in the main, are trading at €4.70/kg in most factories.

Angus and Hereford cattle are still in high demand, with up to 30c/kg bonuses being paid for in-spec Aberdeen Angus bullocks and heifers this week.

Bull prices

Bulls are being quoted at €4.70/kg to €4.75/kg for R and U grading bulls, with a few regular, bigger suppliers still squeezing €4.80/kg to €4.85/kg for U grading bulls.

Under-16-month bulls are working off a base of €4.70/kg to €4.75/kg.

Friesian bulls are being quoted at €4.50/kg to €4.60/kg, depending on weight and flesh cover. Under-16-month bulls are generally working off a base of €4.70/kg to €4.75/kg.

Cow trade

The cow trade has come under a little pressure this week, with R grading cows being quoted at €4.50/kg to €4.60/kg, depending on age and weight.

However, those with numbers have been able to strike deals 5c to 10c/kg higher than the official quoted prices.

O grading cows are back at €4.40/kg to €4.50/kg, with P grading cows being quoted at €4.20/kg to €4.30/kg.

The latest talk of price cuts is a low blow from factories with farmers currently filling meal bins, with meal at €440/t on some farms.

For many feeders, unless the price improves or there is some foresight on beef price, they won’t put in cattle to finish.

It’s already a specialised game, with factory feedlots and factory aligned farmers doing a lot of the business over the next few months.

Some finishers are opting out of the market, while more have switched to a lighter animal.

Irish Farmers' Association national livestock chair Brendan Golden said: “The continual price pressure exerted by factories over the past number of weeks has now dropped our price to 28c/kg below the benchmark price.

“The behaviour of factories is very irresponsible and opportunistic, given the challenges beef farmers face. Factories, and indeed retailers, are acutely aware of the production costs on farms and need to reflect this in their prices,” he added.