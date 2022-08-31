Beef farmers require a factory price in the region of 480p/kg if they are to cover costs of finishing cattle out of the shed this winter, and retain a modest £50/head profit margin.

Our analysis is based on a farmer purchasing stores in early October with animals sold for processing next spring.

Input costs such as feed, fuel, fertiliser and electricity have soared to record highs during 2022. Feed costs alone are already running £100 to £140/t higher than last autumn, which on a 400kg beef carcase increases finishing costs by 25p to 35p/kg. Further increases to ration prices look set to be applied later this year given the spiralling costs of energy and volatility in grain markets.

Budget

Farmers should carefully consider the economics of winter finishing in the weeks ahead before committing to filling sheds with cattle.

Factory prices are currently in the region of 436p to 440p/kg for in-spec animals. If that price is sustained over the winter, our analysis suggests significant losses will be incurred, which could run to over £150 per head.

However, higher finishing costs cannot be solved by reducing the price of store cattle sold through the marts. The cost of keeping suckler cows in 2022 within a well-managed system is running between £1,000 and £1,100 per head.

Sheep trade

It is not just beef margins under pressure.

Factories have moved to slash prices for fat lambs this week as supply is running well above demand.

Base quotes are down 10p/kg to 490p/kg, although some farmers are faring 5p/kg better.

Others with a good supply of meal-finished lambs are being capped at 500p/kg.

Prices in the Republic of Ireland are down 20c/kg to €6.35/kg, which converts to 505p/kg.

