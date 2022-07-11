Farmers are digging in on prices this week, as factories continue to try to talk the trade downwards.

Bullocks are working off €4.90/kg, with most heifers being bought at €5.00/kg.

Bigger feeders and those dealing with numbers are able to squeeze more out of the trade.

Speaking to agents on Monday, numbers of finished cattle are still quite tight on the ground, with very low numbers of grass-fed cattle coming to the market.

Some factories have increased activity around mart rings towards the final days of last week to secure numbers for early this week. Prices for good-quality factory-fit cattle over 600kg are still hitting €3/kg in marts.

Aberdeen Angus cattle are still in good demand, with a 20c bonus available for cattle meeting in-spec requirements under the scheme. Hereford cattle are also in demand, with a bonus of between 10c and 15c/kg being paid.

Bull quotes

There is a wide range in bull quotes, with some factories trying to buy under-16-month bulls on Monday morning at €4.90/kg, with others quoting €5.00/kg on the grid.

U grading under-24-month bulls are being quoted from €5.00/kg to €5.10/kg, with R grading bulls coming in at €4.90/kg to €5.00/kg.

Cow prices

Cows are also working off a variety of quotes, depending on who you are, who you are dealing with and what numbers you have.

In the main, factories are working off €4.80/kg for R grading cows, €4.60/kg for O grading cows and €4.40/kg for P grading cows.

Specialist producers and those dealing with numbers are still working off 10c to 20c/kg more than these quotes.

The mart trade for heavy cows is still very strong, with factory agents continuing to be very active around rings.

NI trade

Bank holidays in Northern Ireland (NI) this week has meant that quotes have remained pretty steady, with many factories standing on for similar prices paid at the end of last week for this week’s kill.

Deals continue to be offered around the 450p/kg mark (€5.51/kg) for in-spec steers and heifers, with young bulls moving around 10p/kg below this. Cows are making 400p/kg (€4.90/kg) and upwards for good-quality suckler types.