Clipping cattle at housing is a good way to keep animals cool.

With cattle now settled in the shed for winter, it is good practice to clip excess hair on weanlings, stores, finishing cattle and cows.

Clipping the hair along the back, neck, head and tails helps to stop cattle from overheating in pens, especially in sheds with poor air flow. It also reduces problems with lice and improves cleanliness.

Before clipping cattle, always make sure that animals are securely restrained in a head-locking gate to prevent accidents occurring.

Clipping method

When clipping the backs of cattle, clip a band at least six inches wide on both sides of the animal’s spine from the tail head to the neck.

Clip the neck and top of head as well to remove excessive hair, thereby helping keep animals cool. Finally, clipping rough hair from the rump and tail will help keep cattle cleaner, especially in sheds with slatted floors.

