Grass supplies

While weather conditions have been very good over the past seven days, a cold wind has meant that grass growth hasn’t reached where it needs to be on a lot of farms. This could all change, as the Teagasc MoSt Grass Growth Model has predicted a big lift in grass growth for the next week.

Grass is currently tight on some drystock farms which have not been able to purchase and spread their full complement of fertiliser. Due to poor growth, some of these farmers have had to go back in on fertilised silage ground to buy some time.

This is a risky strategy and these farmers might be better to go back into the shed with some cattle if fodder is available, rather than grazing fertilised silage ground. For some of these farms, selling some animals to pay for fertiliser for grazing ground may be a better option.

The mart trade is very steady for all types of stock, especially cull cows. Suckler farmers should use the good cull cow trade to offload anything that isn’t performing or is of poor quality. Autumn 2022 could bring a different slant to the cattle trade.

BPS deadline

There are just over two weeks left to get your Basic Payment Scheme application submitted. The closing date is Monday 16 May 2022. There seems to be very little talk about the scheme this year in farming circles. Don’t get complacent and forget about it.

This is the most important scheme application you will make during the year, and it’s important to give it the time to get it right. Applications must be made online on the agfood.ie portal. You will need your username, password and PAC to access your account. If you have lost your password, you can contact the Department of Agriculture on 049-4368288.

If you have made a lot of changes or you are unsure about anything in relation to your application you might be better to call on the help of an agricultural advisor or Teagasc advisor to help in filling out the application. Advisors will be under a lot of pressure over the next two weeks with appointments so don’t leave it until the last minute.

Losing focus

Improved weather and ground conditions have seen more and more farmers looking to get stock out to grass and catching up on fieldwork. However, the downside of getting such tasks up to date is that suckler farmers can take their eye off the last few cows that have still to calve.

As attention turns to getting other jobs completed, checking in-calf cows tends to get less and less frequent. This is when it is easy to miss a cow experiencing a difficult calving. By the time assistance is available it can be too late, and there is a greater chance of losing a calf.

While fieldwork and other jobs have to be completed when weather permits, make a point of checking in on cows early morning, lunchtime, dinner and evening. If you are unable to commit to this, ask a family member to check in on cows during the daytime for you.

Dead calves are worth nothing, so don’t lose focus on the last few cows that have still to calve. Calving cameras really come into their own at this time of year, as cows can be checked remotely on smartphones when herd owners are off the farm.