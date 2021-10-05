Heavy rain has made ground conditions harder to manage and farmers are starting to house cattle.

Rain has become both more frequent and heavier in recent days, making ground conditions much more difficult to manage.

On farms with heavier land, some herd owners have started to house cattle, albeit in a phased method, with a couple of groups being brought indoors at a time.

Not only does this takes the pressure off the land, it helps to stretch out grass for the cattle that remain outside.

If ground is starting to poach, a gradual and phased approach to housing is worth considering.

Smaller groups

Start by housing enough cattle to fill one or two slatted pens over the coming week. Choose a dry day to start housing.

With one or two pens being housed at a time, it is easier to monitor these animals in the shed for early signs of respiratory problems.

Cattle should settle in the shed after a couple of days, at which point the process can be repeated.

