Rain showers are becoming more frequent this week and will provide more windows for spreading fertiliser on livestock farms. / Phillip Doyle

Most of the country experienced heavy rainfall over the weekend and with a mix of showers and sunny period in the coming days, there is a good window to get nitrogen (N) spread on grazing swards.

This will drive regrowth, helping to build covers in front of cattle and second-cut silage swards to start bulking out.

While farmers working on heavier land did not necessarily need rain, there are plenty of farms on lighter soils running out of grass.

N rates

Temperatures are holding up and with improved soil moisture levels, spreading 25 to 30 units of N will boost grass growth during July.

Always check the forecast before spreading. Avoid N applications within 24 hours of heavy rain being forecast.

On paddocks that have been heavily grazed or had surplus grass removed as silage, using a product with phosphate (P), potash (K) and sulphur (S) is recommended to replace nutrient offtake.

Grazing rotations

After rain, make to move cattle to the next paddock on time, thereby avoiding potential poaching of swards. In recent weeks, dry conditions meant ground conditions were excellent.

Cattle could stay in a paddock longer to clean out stemmy grass without causing any damage. But with more rain in the forecast, this may no longer be an option as soils will be softer.

