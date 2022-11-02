Ration Formulation

With animals being housed across the country many farmers are looking to winter feed purchases. There is a lot more focus on getting value for money this year, with some farmers looking at the cost per tonne rather than what’s in the bag.

The cheapest isn’t always the best when it comes to rations. Meal companies are not required to publish the energy content of their rations, but are required by law to list ingredients in descending order of inclusion rate.

Energy is the most important feed value when feeding finishing cattle, with protein and energy important when feeding autumn calved cows, sucking calves and weanlings.

The table below lists some commonly used ingredients in rations.

Cereals will be highest in energy while soya bean meal, rapeseed meal and maize distillers are all good sources of protein. If purchasing a ration look for an inclusion rate of the different ingredients to make sure you are getting good value.

