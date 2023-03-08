Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme

The new replacement for BDGP, the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP) is expected to open next week. There are a number of changes to the new programme, including higher targets to meet during the 5-year lifetime of the programme.

One of the most contentious so far has been the requirement to join the Bord Bia Sustainable Beef and Lamb Quality Assurance scheme. Many farmers who are weanling producers will not have come across this scheme before, and some are asking as to why it’s been included in the SCEP.

Changes to the scheme at this stage are unlikely, so it’s best to study the terms and conditions of the scheme when they are published next week. If you have to join the Bord Bia quality assurance scheme it’s best to apply as quickly as possible, as there is likely to be an avalanche of applications in the next few weeks.

The Department of Agriculture has indicated that once you are a participant in the scheme by the time payments are due to roll out next October then this will suffice to meet the programme requirements.

Once in the scheme you must stay in it for the duration of the five years of SCEP, so it will be important to keep all the paperwork up-to-date. Meeting the higher targets will also take an extra effort.

In the first two years of the new programme 50% of the cows must be genotyped 4 and 5 star on the replacement index. This moves to 65% in years three and four, and 75% in year five.

On the sire side, 80% of calves born on the farm must be from a 4 or 5 star sire in years one and two, with this moving to 85% in years three and four and 90% in year five.

The Department of Agriculture is running 10 information evenings around the country, with the first one taking place in Mullingar on Tuesday 21 March.

I would urge anybody interested in the programme to attend one of these meetings to find out if the programme suits your farm.

Tetany

With a big change in weather conditions forecast for the next few days and a lot of suckler cows already turned out, keep an eye out for tetany and make sure you are taking the necessary precautions against it occurring on your farm.

This could be a bigger issue this year than others, given that a lot of grass has been grazed off tight in the last few weeks and where cows are on bare paddocks they could be at a higher risk.

While many will rely on high magnesium licks it can be hard to gauge intake, and boluses are probably a better way of guaranteeing you are getting the magnesium into the cows. Hay or feeding meal with cal-mag included will also help to prevent any cases.

Remember if you are unlucky enough to come across a case, you need to take action for the rest of the herd, as there could be a few cows in the herd on the edge where magnesium levels are concerned.

With weather changing it’s also important that cows and calves outdoors have shelter. Some farmers will choose to offer cows and calves access to sheds until the weather settles again.