Soil samples: Many farmers are worried about input costs in 2022, particularly fertiliser prices.

A key area that won’t cost a huge amount and reap huge dividends is correcting soil fertility issues on your farm.

Many will look to reseeding first in improving grassland management, when soil fertility should be the first port of call.

Only 10% of samples submitted to Irish soil analysis labs have optimum fertility. To maximise the productivity of your soils it is essential that optimum soil fertility is maintained and correct levels of lime, P and K are applied based on soil analysis results.

Correct pH is essential in ensuring all nutrients are used efficiently. Soil samples should be taken on every 5-10ha. Farmyard manure or fertiliser should not have been applied to the sample area within three months of soil sampling. Samples should be representative of the field, so walk in a zig zag motion across the field avoiding poached areas or cow dung areas. Many companies provide this service and some discussion groups have secured deals for a high number of samples. The cost ranges from €14-20 and is relatively small based on the potential gains. Successful applicants to the Department of Agriculture soil sampling programme can expect to get letters of acceptance in the coming weeks. Farmers can get a maximum of 64ha soil sampled (4ha per sample), so 16 samples at no cost under this scheme.

Getting pH to the correct level is also key to make sure any fertiliser spread is working to maximum efficiency. Lime, at €20-€22/t spread, is the cheapest form of fertiliser and could help grow more grass in 2022 if less fertiliser is being spread. To find out more about dealing with higher costs and inputs in 2022, watch back the ifac/Irish Farmers Journal webinar on www.farmersjournal.ie/webinar.

Pneumonia: Cases of pneumonia always crop up at this time of year. Housing brings on some stress and a few factors come together to bring on disease.

Speaking to Castleisland vet Sean O Sullivan at a farm walk in Kerry this week, he said when it came to healthy animals it was down to doing the basics right and that started with colostrum. He said a lot of the problems with sickness in later life can be traced back to issues in the beginning with colostrum. He also said some farms pack too many cattle into sheds, leading to ventilation and stress issues, which are followed by disease outbreak.

Have a think about what you can change before the next calving season. Small changes could make a big difference.

Grass growth: Tough weather has meant a lot of the remaining cattle outdoors were housed last weekend. With mild weather, there is still a good supply of grass outside. With the super weather we are having over the last few days, the temptation will be to let weanlings or lighter cattle back out again to graze off any grass left. Don’t give in to this temptation. Once a paddock or field is closed, that’s it. Keep the gate closed. That grass will be of more use next spring to get cattle out early.