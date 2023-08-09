A break in the weather will allow farmers to get fertiliser on to grazing ground, boosting growth rates for late summer. \ Donal O'Leary

The second half of this week will see some drier weather and high temperatures, giving some welcome respite from rain.

Where ground is able to travel, there will be a window for getting fertiliser on grazing swards and nipping off some second-cut silage.

If spreading fertiliser, a product with some P and K will help repair grass swards that suffered some degree of poaching in recent weeks, rather than using straight nitrogen.

There is still an economical response to nitrogen applied to grassland in August. The grass grown will help to build covers for autumn.

Silage

If silage can be harvested, it will free up more ground to spread cattle out over a greater area later this month. Silage will also boost fodder reserves for winter.

Ground will be tender, so leave a higher than normal residual cover when mowing. This will reduce the risk of soil contaminating the mown sward.

Opportunities for wilting will be few and far between. Getting some grass harvested should be a bigger priority.

