Beef prices in Northern Ireland have fallen below the cost of production, on the most efficient finishing units.

Beef prices have fallen 30p/kg since mid-May, leaving beef finishers facing losses on each animal produced.

Factory prices are typically 474p to 478p/kg for U-3 grading animals, falling short of the break-even costs of typical farm inputs used to finish animals out of the shed.

Our analysis is based on a farmer buying 520kg steers on 20 October 2022, at a typical mart price of 240p/kg for R+ and U- grading types that autumn. It is an average buying cost of £1,248/head.

Following a period of 10 days to allow animals to adjust to their new environment, from 1 November to 31 March 2023, steers are stored on 30kg/day of average to good-quality silage (£25/t) plus 3kg/day of ration (£360/t).

Total feed costs to 31 March 2023 come to £275.

During the store period, daily liveweight gain averages 0.5kg/day, bringing animals to 595kg by the end of March.

Intensive finishing

From 1 April to 10 July, steers are intensively finished over 100 days, during which time, they gain 120kg.

The finishing diet is 20kg/day of silage, plus an average of 7kg/day of concentrate (£330/t). Feed costs over this period are £280/head.

Other costs

An additional £25/head is factored in to cover parasite treatments, plus pneumonia vaccines, along with a further £25/t head to cover miscellaneous costs.

Fixed costs of 50p/day per animal are included in to cover expenses, such as machinery running costs and overheads.

That leaves total finishing costs at £1,978/head. Assuming steers weigh 715kg when slaughtered, yielding a 408kg carcase at 57% kill-out, it is a break-even beef price of 484p/kg. That is already behind what is being paid at factories, before we might factor in a modest £100/head margin to cover eight months of work.

Read more

Extra 38,000t of tariff-free NZ sheepmeat a kick for farmers - ICSA