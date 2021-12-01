Hugh Doyle speaking at Elphin Mart, Co Roscommon, in 2019. \ Brian Farrell

The Beef Plan Movement Company Limited by Guarantee (CLG) carried an overall loss of €6,546 into 2021, according to its most recent set of accounts.

Unaudited financial statements filed show that between 20 December 2018 (its date of incorporation) and 31 December 2019, the company had a turnover of €107,670.

It recorded “other expenses” at €101,709 for the same period, leaving it with a surplus of €5,961 carried into 2020.

Beef plan meetings were held at marts across Ireland in late 2018 and into 2019, culminating in the factory protests nationwide in August-September 2019.

The company’s current directors are listed as Hugh Doyle (company secretary), Kevin O’Brien, Emmanuel O’Dea, Jason Fitzgerald and John Moloney.