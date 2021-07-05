The beef trade remains in a positive position this week, with quotes increasing again.

Heifers are top of the pile with €4.35/kg to €4.40/kg being quoted now by a number of factories to secure heifers.

This is a jump of between 5c and 10c/kg for some factories, with competition among the big players now driving price.

Bullocks have also moved up a gear, although are not in just as high a demand as heifers.

Most factories are working off €4.25/kg to €4.30/kg for bullocks.

Scouring the country

Factory procurement managers are scouring the country looking for cattle, with phone calls being made to a lot of regular suppliers to get cattle.

The gloves are off, with factories' regular customers trying to be lured away with enticements of haulage, no penalties for overweight carcases, no penalties on over-fat carcases and all sorts of grid variants being thrown in as sweeteners to tempt the cattle their way.

Cow prices

Cows remain a very steady trade, with quotes also moving up a little in the last few days.

R grading cows are moving at €3.75/kg to €3.85/kg with 10c to 15c more going for U grading cows, depending on numbers.

O grading cows are working off €3.60/kg to €3.70/kg, depending on flesh and quality. P grading cows are being quoted at €3.50/kg to €3.60/kg.

Quotes of as high as €4.40/kg are also being paid for under-24-month U grading bulls. R grades are generally being priced at €4.20/kg to €4.30/kg, with O grading dairy bulls coming in at €4.10/kg.

Northern Ireland prices

Prices north of the border have also improved, with Northern Ireland (NI) factory and wholesaler agents very active in marts hoovering up any supplies of young cows suitable for slaughter.

They are also competing with southern factory agents for heavy out-of-spec cattle.

Cattle supplies remain extremely tight, with all shed cattle gone at this stage and grass cattle just starting to come out.

Speaking to agents on the ground, some farmers are expected to move grass cattle a little quicker this year to try to capitalise on the beef price at the moment.