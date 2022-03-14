Weanling beef cattle out on grass in the spring sunshine at Clonroche, Co Wexford. / Jack Caffrey

Factory agents have an insatiable appetite for slaughter-fit stock at present.

Reports indicate that the supply line for some agents charged with having cattle available daily has reduced to the minimum, with lots of instances conveyed of cattle being drafted for slaughter the day after purchasing.

Base quotes are unchanged, but as the official prices reported by the Department of Agriculture have shown in recent weeks, there is a significant difference of up to 20c/kg to 30c/kg between cattle of similar grades.

This reinforces the importance of weighing up the optimum market outlet for the type of stock on hand.

Starting quotes

The general starting base quote for heifers is in the region of €4.75/kg.

Some plants are still trying to open offers at a base of €4.70/kg, but this is more a ploy to be able to sweeten the deal and move upwards by 5c/kg.

At the higher end of the market, a base of €4.80/kg to €4.85/kg is being paid for large numbers of by plants such as Foyle for cattle delivered to an exact specification.

Bullock prices

Likewise, starting base quotes for bullocks is typically in the region of €4.60/kg, but €4.65/kg is being secured by more sellers this week and regular sellers are pushing for an additional 5c/kg higher base.

Factories are also keen to tie into deals or keep sellers on side who have significant numbers coming on stream in the coming weeks.

There is also significant variation reported in flat price deals for Angus and Hereford cattle.

Reports suggest that the selling power of producers with Hereford and Angus cattle coming fit for slaughter is being strengthened by the fact that breed bonuses are soon set to increase.

The Hereford breed bonus through Irish Hereford Prime increases to 20c/kg to 25c/kg for cattle already booked in and slaughtered from 21 March until May.

Flat-priced deals for Angus and Hereford stock are in excess of €5/kg, with prices as high as €5.15/kg to €5.30/kg reported depending on the number of cattle on offer, the carcase weight and conformation.

Flying cow trade

The cow trade remains vibrant and, again, there is a significant variation in quotes between and even within plants.

R grading cows are quoted anywhere from €4.20/kg to €4.35/kg, with U grades averaging from €4.30/kg to €4.45/kg.

Producers with heavy fleshed cows and particularly young well-conformed cows should weigh up the most lucrative outlet, with Northern Ireland buyers continuing to drive the trade in marts.

O grading cows are quoted from €4.10/kg to €4.20/kg, with P grading cows from €3.80/kg to €3.90/kg upwards.

Mart managers report that demand is at such a strong level that agents are active for cows presented with even an average cover of flesh.

This, some say, is taking cows out of the system that on a normal year might be bought at present and finished at grass over the coming months.