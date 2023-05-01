Bullocks continue to work off €5.20-€5.30/kg, with heifers working off €5.25-€5.30/kg. \ Donal O'Leary

The beef trade continues to chug along this week at a similar pace to what to what it has been at for the last two months.

Factory sources have suggested they expect supplies of cattle to tighten further in the next two weeks, with quotes expected to increase on the back of a shifting supply and demand curve.

A the moment factories appear to be getting all the cattle they want, though they have manufactured some delays in killing animals by opening for shorter periods than normal over the last few weeks.

Bullocks continue to work off €5.20/kg to €5.30/kg, with heifers working off €5.25/kg to €5.30/kg. Those with numbers and regular suppliers are working off a higher quote along with the larger feedlots on contract prices.

Young bulls

The young bull trade remains firm, with most quotes remaining unchanged.

U grading bulls range from €5.40/kg to €5.50/kg, with R grades 10c/kg back at €5.30/kg to €5.40/kg. Regular suppliers have been able to squeeze another 5c/kg out of the market

P and O grades are moving in the main from €5.00/kg to €5.10/kg and €5.10/kg to €5.20/kg respectively.

Under-16-month bulls are being quoted from €5.20/kg to €5.25/kg on the grid excluding the QA bonus of 12c/kg.

Cow trade

U grading cows are trading anywhere from €5.00/kg to €5.20/kg, with plants most active for top-quality cows continuing to show a keen appetite for the right stock.

Ashbourne Meats in Roscrea is paying €5.30/kg for U-grading pedigree Limousin cows provided they are presented with a pedigree Limousin cert on the day of slaughter.

R grading cows are trading from €4.90/kg to €5.00/kg, with young cows a super trade in the live ring.

O grading cows are at €4.70/kg to €4.80/kg, with P grading cows coming in at €4.50/kg to €4.60/kg.

Factories continue to give preference to their own feedlots when it comes to killing cattle. However, with feedlots cooling off in marts over the last three weeks, a decrease of supply could be on the cards before the end of May.

NI

The beef trade in NI continues to exceed expectations, with close to €6/kg being quoted to get finished cattle bought this week by a number of processors.

The R3 steer price in NI is running 64.2p/kg (73.2c/kg) ahead of the corresponding week last year, which equates to an additional £224.70 (€256) on a 350kg carcase.

“The deadweight cattle trade in Northern Ireland during 2023 has remained well ahead of previous years and, due to a tightening in the supply of cattle, has strengthened further in recent weeks,” the LMC stated.

With 7,690 prime cattle slaughtered in factories in NI over the last week, the LMC pointed out that the total kill for the last eight-week period was 55,542 head, which is a decrease of 3,616 or 6.1% from the corresponding eight-week period in 2022.

