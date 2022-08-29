There has been no change in the beef trade over the last week.

Factory agents are happy to handle whatever numbers are coming on stream and, as a result, quotes remain on a similar footing.

Bullocks are trading on a base of €4.80/kg, with isolated deals 5c/kg higher.

Heifers are trading at a 5c/kg higher base, with the general run moving on a base of €4.85/kg and small numbers at the top end of the market trading on a base of €4.90/kg.

Numbers of Angus and Hereford heifers are steady and these lots continue to secure an additional bonus of 15c/kg to 25c/kg, with payments influenced by breed, negotiating power and the number of cattle on offer.

Cattle numbers

Procurement agents are not reporting any increase in cattle numbers coming on stream due to the drought or any issues with under-fleshed cattle.

It had been expected that there would have been an increase in the number of cull cows coming from the dairy herd, but milk prices are such that it is more economical to feed rather than move to cull numbers.

This situation could change if forecast rain at the end of the week fails to materialise.

Cow trade

While on the subject of cows, the trade for fleshed cows remains vibrant.

The general run of R and U grading cows is €4.80/kg and €4.90/kg respectively.

There is a 5c/kg to 10c/kg swing in prices in cases, depending on the purchasing plant’s activity in the cow trade and the number and type of cows on offer.

O grading cows range anywhere from €4.55/kg to €4.75/kg, with P+3 grading cows delivering a carcase in excess of 250kg selling from €4.30/kg to €4.50/kg.

Producers should note that there are cuts rising anywhere from 70c/kg to €1/kg for under-fleshed light-carcase cows.

Young bull trade

There is also significant difference between plants for young bulls.

Prices are ranging from €4.75/kg to €4.90/kg, with specialist finishers trading at the higher end of the price range.

O grading bulls are trading from €4.50/kg to €4.70/kg, with flesh cover and carcase weight having a marked influence on price.