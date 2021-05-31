Bullocks continue to trade at €4.10/kg to €4.15/kg this week, with no real change on last week.

Heifers are also a similar trade with €4.15/kg being quoted to those with small numbers, while €4.20/kg is available to some of the larger, more regular customers.

Factories are still very anxious for cattle, but are getting enough to avoid having to increase prices further.

Young bulls

Young under-16-month bulls continue to move at €4.10/kg to €4.15/kg on the grid.

Under-24-month bulls are generally being quoted at €4.10/kg to €4.15/kg, with €4.15/kg to €4.20/kg being paid for U grading bulls.

Cow quotes

There is still a marked difference across the country for cow quotes, with the northern half of the country faring stronger, with higher quotes.

Some southern factories are still trying to buy P+ grading cows at €3.30/kg, but these cows are generally moving at €3.40/kg.

O grading cows are moving at €3.50/kg to €3.60/kg, while good suckler-bred R grading cows are still at €3.70/kg to €3.80/kg, with a little more going for U grading cows in some factories.

The mart trade is still very strong for fleshed cows and farmers with small numbers would be advised to try the mart ring before committing cows to a factory.

Anxious for stock

Factory agents are more anxious for stock this morning, with calls going in to line up supplies over the weekend to some of the larger operators.

Flat prices are getting increasingly popular especially for Friesian cattle and while there was a reluctance in the past to quote off the grid, at the moment factories are very open to striking flat-priced deals. You need to know your cattle when you are negotiating the price.

Some farmers like it as it takes the risk out of it and they know what they are getting.

An O= grading bullock is back 18c/kg on the grid, while a P+ bullock is back 50c/kg when you count in losing the in-spec bonus as well.

I have heard of €4.25/flat being paid for mixes of O and P grading Freisian bullocks this week, which is a good price considering there are farmers killing good-quality continental R+ bullocks at €4.36/kg.

Angus in demand

Flat deals of as high as €4.60/kg have been paid to secure Aberdeen Angus bullocks and heifers this week.

Factory agents have been given instructions to hoover up anything with Angus on the card for the next few weeks.

This has seen an increase in prices being paid for suitable forward store cattle.

Two of the big three players have been especially active in recent days, paying as high €2.40/kg for Aberdeen Angus bullocks in the 500kg to 600kg weight category.

Factories are still looking ahead for the next six to eight weeks to secure both cattle for their own feedlots and slaughter-fit cattle for immediate slaughter.

UK trade

Across the water, the beef price dropped a little on the previous week.

The Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) is reporting a 4p to 5p decline in beef prices for the week ending 22 May.

Quotes for R4L steers are sitting at €5.03/kg including VAT.

As food service establishments in the UK get back to normal trading, this will likely shift more demand towards imported product.

Irish beef has a strong foothold in the UK food service market, so the reopening will likely inject more life into the UK meat import market.