Factories remain very hungry for prime cattle, with some factories back on the phone again on Monday to a number of suppliers wondering would they have any cattle for them this week.

The way Christmas is falling this year means that factories have been able to kill cattle a full five days this week, with another three days killing on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday next week in most factories.

This has meant the least amount of disruption for killing and boning-out days and should also help to streamline supplies.

Prices

Bullocks are working off €4.90/kg to €5.00/kg this week, with €5.05/kg going in some locations when pressure is applied.

Heifers are also a similar trade to last week, with €4.95/kg to €5.05/kg on the table and, again, 5c/kg extra going where bigger loads of cattle are involved.

Regular suppliers have also been able to squeeze a little Christmas bonus this week of 5c/kg in some factories.

Flat prices of €5.30/kg are still on the table in some outlets for Aberdeen Angus in-spec bullocks and heifers.

Bull demand

Bulls are meeting very good demand, with as high as €5.30/kg being paid for good numbers of U grading bulls this week.

R grading bulls are working off €5.10/kg, with O grading bulls coming in at €4.80/kg, with black and white P grading bulls coming in at €4.70/kg.

Cow prices

Cow demand has eased a little this week, but there are no changes to prices being paid, with top-quality well-covered suckler cows still in demand in a number of factories.

Factories are quoting as high as €4.80/kg for U grading cows, with R grading cows working off €4.60/kg to €4.70/kg, depending on age and weights.

P+3 cows have eased a little in price, with big numbers coming out in the last week, with €4.00/kg buying a lot of these.

Demand for under-fleshed parlour cows has also eased, with some factories not wanting to take any of these until after the Christmas break to concentrate on prime cattle over the next two weeks.