Factories are still struggling to take control of the beef markets.

For the last two to three weeks, many factories have hinted at cuts to the tune of 10c/kg in some cases coming down the line. Some of these proposed cuts have been implemented, while others are struggling to source cattle at the reduced prices.

Demand remains very firm for cattle, with agents still anxious for animals in many cases.

The advice remains to sell hard, as the numbers are still very tight on the ground.

Revert

One factory was even forced to revert to a previous quote which was 5c/kg higher this week in order to get supplies.

Bullocks in the main are working off €5.20/kg, with a number of larger suppliers still able to squeeze €5.25/kg for bullocks this week.

Heifers are working off a base quote of €5.25/kg, with €5.30/kg a little harder to come by this week. Flat deals of €5.50/kg to €5.60/kg are still being paid for Aberdeen Angus heifers.

The mart trade continues to be very buoyant, with the coolness in factory quotes having no effect on prices paid for beef cattle ringside over the weekend.

Cull cows continue to be the highlight of the trade, with over €3/kg being paid for heavy cull cows in marts over the weekend.

Factories continue to pull big numbers from their own supplies and marts, as numbers of finished cattle remain very tight out on farms.

Young bulls

The top price in the young bull market is still €5.40/kg to €5.50/kg for U grading bulls, with €5.30/kg to €5.40/kg on the table for well-fleshed R grading bulls.

P and O grading bulls are being bought at €5.00/kg to €5.10/kg and €5.10/kg to €5.20/kg.

Under-16-month bulls are being bought at €5.20/kg to €5.25/kg base price on the grid.

Cows

P+3 cows are working off €4.60/kg, with O grading cows coming in at €4.70/kg to €4.80/kg.

R grading cows are generally being quoted at €4.90/kg to €5.00/kg, with U grading cows now moving at €5.10/kg to €5.20/kg.