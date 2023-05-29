After three weeks of uncertainty around beef quotes and what direction they may go in, there appears to a little more stability in the trade this week, with talk of further cuts parked for the moment.

The larger processors continue to have their hold on the market, with no budge in quotes from last week.

Some threatened lower quotes for the beginning of this week at the end of last week, but they haven’t materialised.

Most processors are working off €5.10/kg to €5.15/kg for bullocks this week and €5.15/kg to €5.20/kg for heifers.

There are reports of some smaller factories having to up quotes a shade this week to get cattle, with €5.25/kg being paid for heifers at one midlands plant this week.

Larger processors have continued to give preference to larger finishers and contracted cattle over the last three weeks and this means that smaller finishers are still facing some delays in getting animals slaughtered.

Bulls

Bulls are a steady trade, with U grading bulls back at €5.30/kg and R grading bulls being quoted at €5.10/kg in some instances, but €5.20/kg is achievable to the hard seller.

O and P grading bulls are working off €5.00/kg to €5.10/kg. Under-16-month bull quotes are a similar trade to last week and being quoted from €5.10/kg to €5.15/kg on the grid.

Cows

U grading cows are trading anywhere from €4.80/kg to €4.90/kg, with plants most active for top-quality cows continuing to show a keen appetite for the right stock.

R grading cows are trading from €4.70/kg to €4.80/kg. O grading cows are at €4.50/kg to €4.60/kg, with P grading cows coming in at €4.30/kg to €4.40/kg.

The manufacturing trade for beef continues to be very strong and that’s holding cow prices relatively stable.

The cow kill is also running about 5,000 head behind where it was at this point in 2022. Just over 600,000 cattle have been processed up to 21 May 2023, a drop of 5%.