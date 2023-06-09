Factory beef prices have been criticised by the IFA. \ Jack Caffrey

Current beef prices and the actions of factories to slow the kill are “not acceptable”, according to the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA).

IFA livestock chair Brendan Golden slammed factories for forcing smaller-scale beef finishers to take lower prices, even though they are incurring prolonged costs on their farms.

He pointed out that beef farmers with cattle to sell now have made huge investments to have these cattle for factories at this time of year.

Without these committed beef finishers, he said, factories would not be able to service Ireland’s key markets with guaranteed weekly supplies of beef.

IFA livestock chair Brendan Golden. \ Lorraine O'Sullivan

Golden highlighted how such farmers have been treated over the past number of weeks, with factories slowing kills to manage the tight supplies and dropping prices.

“Clearly, factories have arrangements in place with some of their larger suppliers, but it is not acceptable that smaller-scale beef finishers are forced into taking lower prices and incurring prolonged costs on their farms,” he said.

Markets

The IFA livestock chair noted that UK beef prices remain strong, supplies across Europe are tight and indications are for further tightening of supplies in Ireland and its key markets in the coming weeks and months.

He said factories and Bord Bia must do more to ensure farmers' production costs are fully reflected in beef prices.

Market conditions indicate a tightening of beef supply in the weeks and months ahead, said the IFA. \ Donal O' Leary

“These are the some of the same farmers who will incur significant cuts in their basic payments, putting the viability of these production systems under threat through a combination of processor and supermarket power, market failures and EU farm policy direction,” he said.

He said that, as it stands, the viability of these farms is more dependent than ever on market returns and that factories can and must do more.

