Beef prices continue to edge upwards, with reports indicating 500p/kg is freely available to farmers finishing cattle on a regular arrangement.
There are deals being made above this threshold, but they are generally confined to butcher-type heifers and to specialist finishers operating feedlots.
While prices are slowly pushing upwards, those with more limited negotiating power are reporting price deals at 496p to 498p/kg.
Live trade
In the marts, short-keep and slaughter-fit cattle continue to command prices well ahead of those on offer at processing plants.
Prime U grading types are freely making in excess of 300p/kg, which at a kill-out of 58%, equates to a beef price in the region of 517p/kg.
At the top end of the market, prime steers and heifers are making 330p/kg.
Dairy-bred animals are also in demand with slaughter-fit Friesian bullocks commanding 210p to 230p/kg.
Cows
Buying completion remains very strong for cull cows, pushing prices above 300p/kg at the top of the market.
The main run for R and U grading cows is 230p to 260p/kg. At 54% kill-out, this equates to deadweight prices ranging from 425p to 480p/kg, well above factory prices of 410p to 430p/kg.
Britain
In Britain, finished cattle prices have steadied, with U3 grading animals making 505p/kg to 512p/kg, while R grading cows are making above 430p/kg.
Sheep
Factory quotes on hoggets jumped 25p/kg to 610p/kg this week as processors finalise orders for Ramadan, although deals have been made at 635p/kg to keep pace with the mart trade.
Spring lambs have also seen quotes rising by 20p/kg, with 670p/kg on offer to prevent lambs travelling south for processing.
Lambs in the Republic of Ireland are making €8.20/kg, payable to 20.5kg, which puts Irish prices in line with local plants.
