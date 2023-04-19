The beef and sheep trade in Northern Ireland reamins in a positive state with prices increasing.

Beef prices continue to edge upwards, with reports indicating 500p/kg is freely available to farmers finishing cattle on a regular arrangement.

There are deals being made above this threshold, but they are generally confined to butcher-type heifers and to specialist finishers operating feedlots.

While prices are slowly pushing upwards, those with more limited negotiating power are reporting price deals at 496p to 498p/kg.

Live trade

In the marts, short-keep and slaughter-fit cattle continue to command prices well ahead of those on offer at processing plants.

Prime U grading types are freely making in excess of 300p/kg, which at a kill-out of 58%, equates to a beef price in the region of 517p/kg.

At the top end of the market, prime steers and heifers are making 330p/kg.

Dairy-bred animals are also in demand with slaughter-fit Friesian bullocks commanding 210p to 230p/kg.

Cows

Buying completion remains very strong for cull cows, pushing prices above 300p/kg at the top of the market.

The main run for R and U grading cows is 230p to 260p/kg. At 54% kill-out, this equates to deadweight prices ranging from 425p to 480p/kg, well above factory prices of 410p to 430p/kg.

Britain

In Britain, finished cattle prices have steadied, with U3 grading animals making 505p/kg to 512p/kg, while R grading cows are making above 430p/kg.

Sheep

Factory quotes on hoggets jumped 25p/kg to 610p/kg this week as processors finalise orders for Ramadan, although deals have been made at 635p/kg to keep pace with the mart trade.

Spring lambs have also seen quotes rising by 20p/kg, with 670p/kg on offer to prevent lambs travelling south for processing.

Lambs in the Republic of Ireland are making €8.20/kg, payable to 20.5kg, which puts Irish prices in line with local plants.

Read more

As you were for beef quotes despite factory negativity