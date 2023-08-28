The beef trade remains in a steady position this week, with quotes relatively unchanged from last week’s prices.

Bullocks are working off €4.60/kg, with €4.65/kg being paid in some instances where numbers are involved.

Heifers are generally working off 5c/kg more than bullocks, with a lot of heifers being bought at €4.65/kg.

Agents are very active for stock, with no delays in getting cattle killed in the last week.

Bulls

The bull trade also remains firm this week, with up to €4.90/kg being paid to a few specialised bull finishers for U grading under-24-month bulls.

R grading bulls are being quoted at €4.70/kg to €4.80/kg, with a little more going to regular suppliers and those with numbers.

O and P grading bulls are trading at 5c to 15c/kg less than this, with fat cover being a big determinant on price for some of the poorer-quality bulls.

Cow prices

The manufacturing trade also remains strong, with good demand for fleshed cows from all factories this week.

Mince dishes feature strongly on back-to-school menus, which always adds some life to the trade.

Well-fleshed P+3 cows continue to trade at €3.70/kg to €3.80/kg, depending on weight and quality.

O grading cows are working off €3.90/kg to €4.00/kg, while good R grading cows are coming in at €4.10/kg to €4.20/kg.

U grading cows are being quoted as high as €4.40/kg to €4.50/kg in some factories which are anxious for cows.

NI buyers

Northern buyers, on the back of tight supplies in Northern Ireland and across the water, were out in force in marts over the last week stocking up for the next few months.

Having been very quiet over the last few months, they have added some spark to the mart trade, with a few good customers very hungry for short-keep stock.

Prices across the water have trended upwards in the last few days on the back of reduced numbers of finished cattle being presented for slaughter.

The British R3 bullock price is now 67c/kg ahead of the Irish price. This is the equivalent of almost €270/head based on a 400kg carcase.

Irish Farmers' Association livestock chair Brendan Golden said: “Farmers should strongly resist any attempts by factories to buy cattle at lower quotes and consider the mart outlet, where prices for forward store and finished cattle are proving competitive with factory quotes.”