The beef trade continues to stabilise after a weather-induced lift in cattle supplies allowed factories to put pressure on the trade over the last two weeks.

Bullocks are generally being bought at €4.60/kg this week, with heifers coming in at €4.65/kg.

Those with numbers and regular sellers are still able to squeeze a little more out of the market.

While kill numbers are up, agents are reporting prime cattle supplies to be tighter than expected for the next couple of weeks. With a lot of cattle housed, this will likely take the pressure off farmers having to sell to get cattle off land.

Foyle Meats, Donegal, is still out in front with its quote of €4.75/kg for bullocks killing out between 300kg and 400kg and €4.80/kg for heifers killing out between 300kg and 400kg.

Bull trade

The bull trade remains pretty stable, with €4.80/kg being paid for U grading under-24-month bulls this week.

R grading bulls are being quoted at €4.75/kg to €4.80/kg, with a little more going to regular suppliers and those with numbers.

O and P grading bulls are trading at 5c to 10c/kg less than this, with fat cover being a big determinant on price for some of the poorer-quality bulls.

Under-16-month bulls are in short supply and generally working off a base price of €4.60/kg to €4.65/kg.

Cow prices

Factory appetite for cows remains strong, with increased numbers of cows in marts and factories having no effect on the trade. The only exception to this is the very light P1 parlour cows, with very few factories having any appetite for these.

Well-fleshed P+3 cows continue to trade at €3.80/kg to €3.90/kg, depending on weight and quality.

O grading cows are working off €4.00/kg to €4.10/kg, while good R grading cows are coming in at €4.20/kg to €4.40/kg.

U grading cows are being quoted at €4.40/kg to €4.50/kg in some factories this week.

Carcase weights fall

Carcase weights continue to fall, with the latest data released by Bord Bia showing that there has been a 2% decrease in bullock carcase weights so far in 2023 when compared with 2022 weights.

Heifer weights are back 2% to 311kg, while cow carcase weights are back 4% to 303kg. Young bull carcase weights are up 3% to 379kg so far in 2023.

In other news, Dawn Meats has announced a new partnership with the Irish Hereford Cattle Society which will see a bonus of 20c/kg being paid on eligible Hereford bullocks and heifers.