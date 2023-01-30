The beef trade continues to move in a positive direction this week, with quotes very steady across all categories of stock.

Factory agents are still very hungry for supplies and with supplies drying up quickly on farms, many have moved to mart rings to source factory-fit stock.

This has seen some record prices being paid this week, with appetite for heavy suckler cows being particularly strong over the last seven days.

Bullocks continue to be quoted at €5.20/kg to €5.25/kg base price, which is on a similar footing to last week’s quotes.

Flat deals continue to be put on the table from factories ranging from €5.35/kg for Friesian bullocks to €5.70/kg for Aberdeen Angus heifers.

Heifers are working off a base of €5.30/kg in the main, with €5.35/kg being paid to those dealing with larger numbers and more regular suppliers.

Foyle Meats, Donegal, is offering a base price of €5.20/kg for bullocks and a base price of €5.25/kg for heifers. It is also offering a bonus of 10c/kg for carcases weighing between 300kg and 400kg.

Young bulls

The top price in the young bull market is €5.40/kg for U grading bulls, with €5.20/kg to €5.30/kg on the table for well-fleshed R grading bulls.

P and O grading bulls are being bought at €5.00/kg to €5.10/kg. Under-16-month bulls are being bought at €5.20/kg to €5.25/kg base price on the grid.

Cows

P+3 cows are working off €4.50/kg to €4.60/kg, with O grading cows coming in at €4.60/kg to €4.80/kg.

R grading cows are generally being quoted at €4.80/kg to €4.90/kg, with U grading cows now moving to €5.10/kg to €5.20/kg.

There are lots of deals on the table to get good cows, with R grading cows being bought at U grading prices in some instances.

Huge trade

Huge numbers of cows are also being traded in marts in recent weeks, with over 700 cows moving through Gortatlea last week.

A number of wholesalers have been very active over the last few weeks sourcing factory-fit cows in marts, with some paying the equivalent of €5.80/kg to €5.90/kg for good-quality cows.

Good heavy cows have been hitting over €3/kg in marts over the last week, with a lot of smaller farmers opting now to sell in the mart as opposed to go the factory route.