Beef quotes have remained relatively unchanged this week, with most factories securing stock for this week at last week’s quotes.

Bigger feeders and those killing higher numbers have been able to squeeze out a little more in some locations, with €4.35/kg being paid on a number of occasions late last week to secure some bigger loads.

Donegal Meats remains on top of the pile with base price quotes at €4.45/kg for heifers and €4.40/kg for bullocks. This quote includes the 10c/kg bonus being paid on carcasses killing out between 300kg and 400kg deadweight.

Elsewhere, bullock quotes are working off €4.25/kg, with €4.30/kg going to those with numbers or where heifers are also involved with a load of cattle.

Aberdeen Angus and Hereford stock remain in big demand, with bonuses of as high as 25c/kg being paid for in-spec Aberdeen Angus cattle and 10c/kg to 15c/kg being paid for Hereford cattle.

Bull quotes

Bull quotes have remained pretty similar to last week, with €4.25/kg to €4.30/kg being paid for under-24-month bulls, with an extra 5c/kg to 10c/kg being paid for U grading bulls. O grading bulls are working off €4.10/kg to €4.20/kg.

Cows in demand

Cows remain in good demand. Good R grading suckler cows are now up at €3.90/kg, with 10c more being paid for U grading cows.

P+3 cows are working off €3.45/kg to €3.50/kg, with heavier P grading cows coming into 340kg to 350kg carcase weight managing €3.55/kg.

O grading Friesian cows are coming in at €3.50/kg, while O grading suckler cows are able to squeeze €3.60/kg out of the market.

All factories are killing a full week’s kill over five days this week, with different factories opting to kill different days next week depending on availability of staff and boning hall capacity. Stay tuned to www.farmersjournal.ie for a list of factory opening days next week.