The beef trade continues to come under pressure with quotes dropping another 5c/kg this week.

Bullocks are being quoted at €4.85/kg a 5c/kg drop on most quotes from last week.

Heifers are working off a base of €4.90/kg with a few plants still paying out €4.95/kg to regular customers with numbers.

The only chink of light in the trade this week is that factory agents appear a little more anxious this week for stock.

Increased interest from Northern Ireland has also been seen this week with a number of loads of finished animals moving for direct slaughter to NI over the last week, along with a number of NI buyers back both online and ringside in southern marts looking for finished animals.

These agents have been especially active for heavy stock bulls and cows for the wholesale market.

There is a fear in NI circles that the drop in Irish prices over the last number of weeks could put pressure on the NI beef market. This is also evident across the water as lower Irish beef prices put pressure on prices of UK product.

The cow trade is also taking its share of cuts with P+3+ cows being quoted at €3.80/kg in a few factories this morning.

R grading are being quoted from €4.20-€4.30/kg depending on the factory while O grading cows are working off quotes of €4.10-€4.20/kg. U grading cows are being quoted at €4.40-€4.50/kg this week.

Base prices for under-16-month bulls are coming in at €4.85-€4.90/kg.

Young under-24-month bull quotes are also under pressure with U grading bulls now back at €5.00/kg to €5.10/kg.

R grading under-24-month bulls are being quoted at €4.95/kg to €5.05/kg, with O grading bulls back at €4.80/kg to €4.90/kg.

P grading under-24-month bulls are working off €4.70/kg to €4.80/kg this week.