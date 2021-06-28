The beef trade remains in a positive position this week, with numbers extremely tight and factory demand improving. Good weather has meant farmers' attention has turned to the fields this week, which will likely add further pressure to supplies. Factory agents continue to be extremely fit around mart rings, with this especially evident around the dry cow rings of marts in the last seven days.

Heavy cows in the 800-900kg bracket have met with serious demand from factory agents, feedlot buyers and northern wholesalers, all of whom are competing for the top drawer cows to see prices hit €2.20-€2.40/kg in some marts during the week. This would mean these cows would need to be getting paid €4.30-€4.50/kg to get out, a long way off even the top of the Republic of Ireland factory quotes this week.

Bullocks are generally working off €4.25/kg. There are some factories still trying to buy bullocks at €4.20/kg, but small numbers are trading at this price. Most factories have moved to €4.30/kg, with a few of the weaker outfits still sticking to €4.25/kg when quoting. One factory has moved to €4.40/kg base price depending on weight.

Factory agents continue to be extremely fit around mart rings, with this especially evident around the dry cow rings of marts in the last seven days

Flat deals of as high as €4.70/kg are available for Aberdeen Angus heifers and bullocks. Some factories are trying everything to get supplies, including offering upwards only prices on the grid, off grid pricing, no weight limits and transport.

Young bull supplies have started to dry up and a few of the specialist factories who deal in under 16-month bulls have had to move quotes up to €4.25/kg base price to get them. Under 24-month bulls are being quoted at €4.20-€4.30/kg for R-grading bulls with U-grading bulls moving at €4.30-€4.40/kg.

Cows have been the star performer over the last week, with quotes now as high as €4.00/kg for U-grading cows. The general run for R-grading cows is €3.70-€3.80/kg, with O grades working off €3.65-€3.70. Fleshed P-grading cows are in demand with up to €3.60/kg being paid for well covered cows.

With smaller kills expected for the next few weeks, factories have moved to manage the supplies as best they can. This has meant some factories moving to shorter days, with more opting for three day kills to space out the cattle numbers.