Beef quotes continue to creep in the right direction knocking on the door of a base price of €5/kg. General quotes for heifers this week are working off €4.80/kg to €4.85/kg, while bullocks are working off €4.75/kg to €4.80/kg. R grading cows are being quoted at €4.40/kg to €4.50/kg, while under 24-month bulls are being quoted as high as €4.95/kg in some factories.
Last week’s kill came in at just over 36,000 prime cattle and that brings the 2022 kill to almost 38,000 cattle ahead of the same period in 2021.
