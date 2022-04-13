Both the UK and EU beef markets have seen improvements this week as Irish factories lag behind.

Factories are finding it hard to keep a lid on beef quotes this week with a number of factories having to increase beef quotes by 5c/kg as farmers dig in for higher prices.

Heifers have moved to €4.90/kg in some plants with €4.95/kg base price being paid where numbers are involved. Bullocks are working off €4.75/kg to €4.85/kg.

NI quotes saw a big lift this week with U3 heifers being paid out at £4.30/kg to £4.36/kg (€5.40/kg to €5.48/kg).

The English trade and EU trade are on fire with tight supply and increased demand driving the trade.

R4L heifers are working off €5.53/kg including VAT.

U3 young bulls hit a record €6.08/kg in Germany last week. Read Beef Trends for more.