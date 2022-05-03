It’s seldom the beef trade sees large increases in quotes. It’s generally 5c/kg at best.

When it’s coming back, if you can remember when that happened, it usually comes back in 10c/kg bands.

I’m happy to confirm that this theory has been proven wrong this week, with Foyle Meats, Donegal, increasing quotes by 10c/kg.

This brings its all-in heifer quotes to a €5.10/kg base. Its bullock quotes are up to €5.05/kg for those killing out between 300kg and 400kg carcase weights.

General quotes

General heifer quotes are working off €4.95/kg to €5.00/kg, with bullocks working off €4.90/kg to €4.95/kg.

Cow quotes have also improved, with O and P grading cows getting a lift in the last few days.

The manufacturing beef trade continues to perform very well and this is fuelling a big demand for cow beef.

Larger loads of O and P grading cows have been bought at €4.50/kg to €4.60/kg.

R grading cows have moved up to €4.80/kg to €4.90/kg, with some factories now paying €5/kg.

Under-16-month bulls have also improved, with €5/kg on the table and €5.05/kg base being paid to bigger suppliers.

Over-24-month bulls are moving at €5.05/kg to €5.10/kg, with R grading bulls coming in at €4.95/kg to €5.00/kg.

No questions on weights are being asked at the moment, with all factories paying out of full weights with no penalties on overweight carcases.