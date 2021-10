Across the border the beef trade is also stable with €4.96/kg including VAT being paid for U grading cattle. \ Donal O'Leary

Bullocks continue to work off €4.15/kg to €4.20/kg this week while heifers are moving at €4.20/kg to €4.25/kg.

Cow quotes have dropped to between €3/kg and €3.20/kg for some of the poorer-quality cows. R and U grading suckler cows continue to move off €3.90/kg to €4/kg.

Last week’s prime cattle kill, excluding cows, came in almost 1,100 head less than the previous week.

Across the border, the beef trade is also stable with €4.96/kg including VAT being paid for U grading cattle.