The beef trade would be described as very steady this week, with no real change in Monday morning’s quotes.

The last couple of weeks had seen some big weekly lifts, but this week sees everything remain a similar picture to last week. Sunshine and a four-day bank holiday in the UK should mean a big week for beef sales, as barbecue season gets into full swing.

The general run of quotes this week is €5.20/kg for bullocks and €5.30/kg for heifers. Donegal is 10c/kg ahead of these quotes for bullocks and heifers killing out between 300kg and 400kg.

Flat prices of as high as €5.75/kg to €5.85/kg are being paid at the moment for mixes of Aberdeen Angus and Hereford cattle.

Cow prices

U grading cows are still hitting €5/kg to €5.10/kg, with those with high numbers of good cows able to squeeze a little more out of the market.

Wholesalers are the best payers at the moment, with some giving 10c to 20c/kg more for top-end cows compared with some of the mainstream factories.

R grading cows are trading for as high as €4.90/kg to €4.95/kg, with good O grading cows coming in at €4.80/kg to €4.90/kg.

Well-fleshed P+3 cows are being quoted at €4.70/kg, but flat deals are available to those with higher numbers.

Factory agents are regularly paying in excess of €3.30/kg for heavy well-fleshed cows, which is in excess of €5.60/kg beef price. The mart is still the place to go with small numbers of cows.

Bulls

Bulls are also in demand, with U grading bulls now up at €5.50/kg in a couple of factories.

R grading bulls are working off €5.25/kg to €5.35/kg, depending on flesh cover. Deals are being done at €5.30/kg for mixes of Rs and Us.

Young bulls are working off €5.30/kg to €5.35/kg, with good demand from most factories.