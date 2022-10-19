Factories continue to turn the screw on the beef trade this week, dropping quotes by 5c/kg in a lot of cases. Wet weather has played into their hands with a lot of cattle moving off land where ground conditions have deteriorated.
The cow price is also under pressure, with factory quotes dropping to a low as €4/kg for P grading cows this week. Speaking to procurement managers they expect cattle to get tighter in supply in the next two to three weeks as the grass flush ends and Christmas demand ramps up.
