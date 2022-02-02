Market conditions for beef are still slowly improving with heifers improving by 5c/kg to a base price of €4.40/kg in some factories this week. Bullocks are steady at €4.30/kg.

Cows have also improved a little with R grading cows across €4/kg in a few locations.

O grading cows are up to €3.90/kg with P grades also improving a little.

A strong manufacturing demand is driving the cow trade both north and south of the border.

Bulls strengthening

Bulls have also strengthened with €4.45/kg being paid for U grading under 24-month bulls this week.