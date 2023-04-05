Beef-sired calf birth registrations were up 7.7% during the first quarter (Q1) of 2023 when compared to the same period last year.

As of 3 April, Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) data shows the number of beef-sired calf births totalled 92,218 head in Q1, with an even 50:50 split for calves registered to a suckler or dairy dam.

The Q1 birth figure may yet increase as herd owners still have time to register late March-born calves.

Back in Q1 of 2022, beef-sired calf births totalled 85,654 head, which is a 6,564 fewer births when compared to the most recent data for 2023.

Angus is the most common sire breed, accounting for 33.8% of calf births, up from 32% last year. Limousin is second, followed by Charolais.

