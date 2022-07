The beef trade remains in a steady position this week.

Factory agents are a little more anxious for stock but as yet unwilling to move off last week’s quotes.

Bullocks are moving at €4.80/kg to €4.85/kg, while heifers are moving at €4.85-€4.90/kg.

Cows are a solid trade with up to €4.90/kg being paid for U grading cows this week.

Last week’s kill was up 700 head on the week before bringing the total 2022 kill to 82,369 ahead of the 2021 figure for the same period.