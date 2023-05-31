Pressure continues to be applied to beef quotes by many of the major processors this week.

Quotes are on a similar footing to last week but factories continue to adopt a take it-or-leave-it approach when it comes to buying cattle.

The only light has been some of the smaller processors who saw some increases in the last seven days.

Bullocks are working off base quotes of €5.10/kg to €5.15/kg, while heifers are coming in at €5.15/kg to €5.20/kg. Cows are a solid trade, with good R grading cows still being quoted €4.80/kg to €4.90/kg. The under-16 month bull kill increased to just over 3,000 head last week, with bull base quotes ranging from €5.10/kg to €5.15/kg.