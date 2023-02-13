This week’s beef trade remains in a firm position, with all factories on the same quotes as last week in the main.

That hasn’t stopped some procurement managers and agents trying to spook the trade, with chat about a pull in quotes.

While it was mooted by a few last week, farmers would do well to remember that this is the oldest trick in the book to try to flush out a few hard sellers.

All the mood music is pointing to numbers getting even tighter in the next two months, so the advice is to hold firm and price around to make sure you are getting the best possible quotes.

The mart ring is still a very real option at the moment and for many smaller finishers is probably the better option.

Bullocks are working off €5.20/kg to €5.25/kg, with heifers being quoted at €5.25/kg to €5.30/kg.

Bigger suppliers and regular customers have been able to squeeze another 5c to 10c/kg for both bullocks and heifers over the last seven days.

Young bulls

The top price in the young bull market is €5.50/kg for U grading bulls, with €5.30/kg to €5.40/kg on the table for well-fleshed R grading bulls.

P and O grading bulls are being bought at €5.10/kg to €5.20/kg.

Under-16-month bulls are being bought at €5.25/kg to €5.35/kg base price on the grid.

Cows

P+3 cows are working off €4.50/kg to €4.60/kg, with O grading cows coming in at €4.70/kg to €4.80/kg.

R grading cows are generally being quoted at €4.80/kg to €4.90/kg, with U grading cows now moving to €5.10/kg to €5.20/kg.

There are lots of deals on the table to get good cows, with R grading cows being bought at U grading prices in some instances.