The beef trade remains in a steady position this week, with both factory demand and cattle supply tentatively poised in a good place.

Bullocks are generally being bought at €4.80/kg, with €4.85/kg also being paid for farmers dealing with bigger numbers.

Some regular customers have also managed to squeeze a little extra when pressure is applied.

Heifers are working off €4.85/kg in the main, with a few €4.90/kg quotes going to bigger suppliers.

Aberdeen Angus and Hereford bullocks and heifers are still being sought by agents, with an Aberdeen Angus bonus of between 20c and 25c/kg being paid on suitable in-spec cattle. A Hereford bonus of between 10c and 15c/kg is also available on suitable in-spec cattle.

Cow prices

R and U grading cows range in price from €4.80/kg to €4.90/kg.

O grading cows are back at €4.60/kg to €4.70/kg, while there is a wide range in what is being quoted for P grading cows, with anything from €4.30/kg to €4.50/kg being quoted depending on weight and flesh cover.

Some exceptional prices are still being paid in marts by factory agents and farmers with small numbers are advised to weigh up their options for a mart sale as opposed to a factory slaughter.

Factory agents have been given instructions to hoover up any cows in their area. It’s hard to believe that this week’s price of €4.50/kg for a P+ Friesian bullock is at a similar quote to a P+ cow in some factories.

Bull trade

The bull trade is also steady, with €4.80/kg being paid for under-24-month bulls.

Some specialised bull finishers have been able to squeeze €4.95/kg for bulls this week, with O grading bulls working off €4.60/kg to €4.70/kg.

Bigger finishers have also been able to hammer out deals at €5/kg for U grading bulls.

Black and white P grading dairy bulls are being quoted at €4.50/kg to €4.55/kg.