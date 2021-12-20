The beef trade will end 2021 on a positive note, with a little more appetite for heifers this week.

Donegal Meats is still at the top of the factory league this week, with its quote for heifers at €4.45/kg. This includes a 10c/kg bonus for heifers killing out between 300kg and 400kg.

Donegal is also top of the table for its quote on bullocks at €4.40/kg, which also includes a 10c/kg bonus for bullocks killing out at a carcase weight of 300kg to 400kg.

Most factories are quoting €4.30/kg for heifers, with €4.35/kg going to bigger suppliers. Bullocks are generally working off €4.25/kg, with a few factories moving to €4.30/kg where bullocks are involved. Prices are expected to hold into next week at similar levels.

Bull quotes

Bull quotes have remained similar to last week, with €4.25/kg to €4.30/kg being paid for under-24-month bulls, with an extra 5c/kg to 10c/kg being paid for U grading bulls.

Bigger suppliers have better bargaining power and have been able to squeeze a little more out of the market in the last two weeks. O grading bulls are working off €4.15/kg to €4.20/kg.

Good cow demand

Cows are also in good demand. Good R grading suckler cows are now up at €3.85-€3.90/kg with 10-15 cent more being paid for U grading cows.

P+3 cows are working off €3.45/kg to €3.50/kg, with heavier P grading cows coming into 340kg to 350kg carcase weight managing €3.55/kg.

O grading Friesian cows are coming in at €3.55/kg, while O grading suckler cows are able to squeeze €3.65/kg out of the market.

The national kill is expected to be back in the region of 80,000 for 2021. Bord Bia has estimated that the national kill will recover to the tune of 55,000 head in 2022.

All factories are killing three or four days this week, with most factories resuming killing next week for another three or four days. Stay tuned to www.farmersjournal.ie for a full list of factory openings.