Beef quotes have improved by 5c/kg to 10c/kg this week across a number of categories of stock with factories anxious for cattle.

Heifers are ranging in quotes from €4.40/kg to €4.55/kg, with bullocks ranging from €4.35/kg to €4.50/kg.

Cows have also strengthened, with €4/kg and over quoted for good R-grade cows.

The cow trade in NI is up 10p/kg, with a strong manufacturing beef market driving the trade.

Bulls remain steady with €4.45/kg quoted in some factories for under 24-month U-grading bulls.